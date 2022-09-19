Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.