Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $146.40 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

