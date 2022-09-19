Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,850 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 123,229 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 411,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

