Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

TRV stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

