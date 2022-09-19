Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $13.64 on Monday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

