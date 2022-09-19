Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

