Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,568 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $64.46.

