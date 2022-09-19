Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POCT. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 112,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 69.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of POCT opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

