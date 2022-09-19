Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $144.13 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

