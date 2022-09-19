Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $155.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

