Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $601,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.24.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

