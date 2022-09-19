Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.