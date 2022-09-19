Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

