Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.09 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

