Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $294,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.83 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

