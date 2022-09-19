Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $39.97 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

