Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.11 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

