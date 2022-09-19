Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Novartis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,661 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $80.65 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

