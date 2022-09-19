Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

