Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

