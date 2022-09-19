Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. 21,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03. Embecta has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.