EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 1,430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 948.6 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

EMCHF remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

