Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

EFX traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$6.46. The company had a trading volume of 113,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$579.34 million and a PE ratio of -26.48.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

