EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.37.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.92. 85,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

