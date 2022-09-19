EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.37.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.