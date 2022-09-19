EOS Price Tops $1.28 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $416.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,015,373 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

