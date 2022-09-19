EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $386,630.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol was first traded on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

