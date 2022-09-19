Eska One Day Volume Reaches $14,226.00 (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Eska has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eska coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,345.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.
Eska Profile
Eska (CRYPTO:ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com.
Buying and Selling Eska
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.