Euler Tools Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.00 Million (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Euler Tools has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $8,842.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler Tools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Euler Tools has traded down 27% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Euler Tools Coin Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
