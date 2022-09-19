Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.02

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

