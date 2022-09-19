Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.04. Eventbrite shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 4,518 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Eventbrite Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Eventbrite by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after buying an additional 1,026,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 347,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

