Evercore ISI Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $243.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.01.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in FedEx by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.