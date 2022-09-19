Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.07. 1,857,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,193. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.