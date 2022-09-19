Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $92.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.