Exane Derivatives Acquires 327,129 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,129 shares during the period. Denison Mines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after buying an additional 1,662,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 8,398,146 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Denison Mines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,138,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,222,000 after buying an additional 691,095 shares during the period. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 3,406,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,590. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

