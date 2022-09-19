Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,111. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.