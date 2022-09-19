Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 69.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 212.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,485. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

