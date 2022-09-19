Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,180,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $132.25. 29,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

