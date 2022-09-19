Exane Derivatives Has $865,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

PSA traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.84. 2,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.87. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

