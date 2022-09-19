Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,095 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.30. 19,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,251. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average of $242.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

