Exane Derivatives Sells 3,520 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.60. 4,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

