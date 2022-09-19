Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of EIFZF remained flat at $35.27 during midday trading on Monday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

