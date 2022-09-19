ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,600 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 914,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService
In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService
ExlService Stock Performance
Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,413. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
