Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exor from €107.00 ($109.18) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. Exor has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $98.05.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

