Exosis Price Hits $0.0347 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,935.28 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 621.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00156488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00271692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00732406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00576331 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

