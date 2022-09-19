EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 22.1% in August

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 149,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

EZGO Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

EZGO Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

