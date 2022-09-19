Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

FPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $767.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 385,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

