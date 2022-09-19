Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 707,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTHM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 104,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472. Fathom has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fathom in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

