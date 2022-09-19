FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

