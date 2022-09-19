FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,489,596 shares.The stock last traded at $163.52 and had previously closed at $161.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

